Cold Stone Creamery Brings Franchise Opportunities to Southern Louisiana

Leading ice cream franchise targets New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for continued expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery®, one of the nation's premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in Southern Louisiana, specifically targeting New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The expansion into these markets presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow alongside a proven and fast-growing brand with nationwide experience and brand recognition. Cold Stone Creamery plans to open two to three stores in the next five years.

Southern Louisiana continues to emerge as a key growth market for families and businesses statewide. According to Louisiana Economic Development, in 2025, Louisiana experienced record-breaking results, marking the largest year of investment and job creation in state history. New Cold Stone locations in these markets provide an opportunity to contribute to the state's economic growth for the communities.

"Cold Stone Creamery has been a part of communities across the country for more than 35 years, delivering premium products and personalized experiences that keep guests coming back," said Blake Borwick, brand leader at Cold Stone Creamery. "Louisiana presents a strong opportunity for growth, with its vibrant communities, steady economic momentum, and deep appreciation for food and hospitality. As we expand in the state, we're excited to partner with entrepreneurial talent looking for a proven brand, strong support system, and the opportunity to build a business that creates jobs, brings people together, and becomes a meaningful part of their local community."

Cold Stone Creamery is thriving in Louisiana, with five locations currently serving the Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Elmwood, Metairie and Harvey communities. The brand is also preparing to open a new location in New Orleans, coming soon. The brand's continued momentum reflects strong demand across the state and the opportunity for prospective owners to join a trusted, nationally recognized brand.

Cold Stone Creamery offers a flexible, scalable model rooted in premium ice cream, memorable guest experiences and comprehensive operational support. Franchise owners benefit from proven systems, advanced tools and resources, and leadership guidance that empowers franchisees to grow efficiently and achieve business goals.

Cold Stone Creamery is actively seeking qualified candidates to support its expansion in Louisiana, offering flexible opportunities for both first-time franchisees and experienced multi-unit operators. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a proven team, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.

To learn more about franchising with Cold Stone Creamery, visit the franchise website here.

*This information is based on the 2026 Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). See the current FDD Item 7 here and the current FDD for full details. This is not an offer. See more information here.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh in-store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in the world. With a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands operated by Kahala Brands or its affiliates, across approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery