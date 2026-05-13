Scoop into Summer with OREO® and REESE'S Creations™ at Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) brings ice cream lovers the ultimate collab this summer! Cold Stone® will feature the new Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the perfect balance of these two iconic treats – chocolatey, peanut buttery, and oh-so-delicious – in a Creation™, shake, and cake!

PB & Chocolate Cookie Duo and Cup & Cookie Chaos Available Now! OREO® Pretzel Perfection Available Now!

The Cup & Cookie Chaos Creation is made with Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup and OREO® REESE'S Cookies. Sip this dynamic flavor in the PB & Chocolate Cookie Duo Shake topped with Whipped Topping, REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and OREO® Cookies!

With Father's Day just around the corner, celebrate father figures everywhere with The Perfect Pair cake – layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S wrapped in fluffy Frosting made with OREO® and cascading Fudge Ganache.

For those wanting something both sweet and savory, Cold Stone also has you covered there! The OREO® Pretzel Perfection Creation™ is the ideal treat, made with OREO® Cookie Chocolate Covered Pretzel Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Pretzels, Caramel and Sugar Crystals.

"We're all in on OREO® cookies and REESE'S this summer! This iconic duo plus our smooth and creamy made-fresh ice cream is a making sweet dreams come true!" said Jana Schneider, VP of National Programs at Kahala Brands ™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our ice cream lovers have long combined OREO® cookies and REESE'S in their own customized Creations, but now all that deliciousness is balanced perfectly in our Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream."

Guests can find their new summer favorite at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide for a limited time!

Promotional Flavors:

Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S

OREO® Cookie Chocolate Covered Pretzel Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Cup & Cookie Chaos - Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S , REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup and OREO® REESE'S Cookies

- Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and , Peanut Butter Cup and OREO® Cookies OREO® Pretzel Perfection - OREO® Cookie Chocolate Covered Pretzel Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies, Pretzels, Caramel and Sugar Crystals

Promotional Cakes:

The Perfect Pair - Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S wrapped in fluffy Frosting made with OREO® with cascading Fudge Ganache

Promotional Shake:

PB & Chocolate Cookie Duo - Cookies 'n' Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with OREO® and REESE'S topped with Whipped Topping, REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and OREO® Cookies

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery