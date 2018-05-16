Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates 30 Years With Special Summertime Creations

The Big 3-0™ is a festive twist on the Birthday Cake Remix® Signature Creation, which has been a top seller for 14 years. It features Cake Batter Ice Cream with 30th Anniversary Sprinkles, Brownie and Fudge. The Berry Me in Batter™ Creation is made with the new Strawberry Cake Batter Ice Cream with Strawberry Wafers, Caramel and Whipped Topping. Of course, they couldn't forget chocolate and The More Chocolate The Batter™ Creation satisfies with the new Chocolate Cake Batter Ganache Ice Cream, mixed with Brownie, Fudge, Caramel and Whipped Topping.

"It's been 30 years since we first started mixing up super premium ice cream on a stone using our signature 'chop, chop, fold, fold' technique and this summer we want to celebrate three decades of fun with our amazing customers," said Kate Unger, senior vice president of marketing for Cold Stone Creamery. "Cold Stone Creamery is always ready to have a good time so, come on in and join the celebration with our three new delicious Cake Batter Ice Cream inspired Creations."

30th Anniversary Promotional Flavors:

Cake Batter Ice Cream

Strawberry Cake Batter Ice Cream

Chocolate Cake Batter Ganache Ice Cream

30th Anniversary Promotional Creations™:

The Big 3-0 - Cake Batter Ice Cream with 30th Anniversary Sprinkles, Brownie and Fudge

In 1988, Cold Stone Creamery opened its first location in Tempe, Arizona where it began serving super premium Ice Cream. Today, the brand has grown to approximately 1,500 locations in 28 countries.

In addition to the summertime Creations, Cold Stone Creamery is celebrating Father's Day with two delicious Ice Cream Cakes. The new OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme and the customer favorite Tall, Dark & Delicious are available May 16 through June 17, 2018.

Father's Day Promotional Cakes:

OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme – Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Cake Batter Ice Cream with OREO Cookies and Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO Cookie Frosting.

– Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Cake Batter Ice Cream with OREO Cookies and Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO Cookie Frosting. Tall, Dark & Delicious – Layers of moist Devil's Food cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Brownies & Chocolate Ice Cream with OREO Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache.

Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Cakes can be ordered in-store or at www.ColdStoneCakes.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates approximately 1,500 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

