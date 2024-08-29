Cold Stone Creamery is Cozying Up This Fall With Two Delicious Flavors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy up with featured fall flavors at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com)! We have your favorite fall flavors ready to capture the essence of autumn – Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream and Coffee Ice Cream. The fall flavors will be available in stores beginning August 28, 2024.

These latest ice cream flavors evoke the comforting and cozy spirit of fall. For the cinnamon roll lover, Cinna Roll Bliss features Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream with Cream Cheese Frosting, Yellow Cake & Caramel.

Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream and Coffee Ice Cream Available Now!

For those who enjoy both coffee and cookies, try our Mocha Cookie Latte made with Coffee Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Fudge & Sugar Crystals.

"We're thrilled to introduce these fall flavors and Creations™" said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Fall is a season of warmth and comfort, and we've crafted these desserts to perfectly capture that spirit."

Don't miss out on these fall-inspired flavors and Creations, available through November 19, 2024. Whether you're treating yourself or sharing it with others, there's no better way to celebrate fall!

Promotional Flavors:

Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

Coffee Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Cinna Roll Bliss– Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting, Yellow Cake & Caramel

Mocha Cookie Latte – Coffee Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Fudge & Sugar Crystals

