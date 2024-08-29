Cold Stone Creamery® Partners with Best Buddies International® for September Fundraising Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is proud to announce its continued partnership with Best Buddies International®, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, and inclusive living and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Throughout the month of September, Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will host a fundraising campaign to support the vital work of Best Buddies.

As part of this initiative, Cold Stone® customers can contribute to Best Buddies' mission by making donations at participating locations. My Cold Stone Club® Rewards members who donate $1 or more in-store or online throughout September will receive Double Points on their entire purchase. Donations will directly benefit the organization's programs, which empower individuals with IDD to lead fuller, more inclusive lives.

Supporting Families on the IDD Journey: Best Buddies' New Family Support Pillar

This year, the Cold Stone Creamery partnership with Best Buddies is more significant than ever, as it coincides with the launch of Best Buddies' newest mission pillar: Family Support. This groundbreaking initiative provides parents and caregivers with the resources and support they need to navigate the unique challenges of raising a child with IDD.

At the heart of this new pillar is Eunie's Buddies, the inaugural program designed to offer a lifeline to families. Through Eunie's Buddies, parents of children with IDD are connected with new parents who are either expecting, have recently welcomed a baby, or are raising a child up to five years old with an IDD diagnosis. This program fosters a mentor-mentee relationship, offering crucial emotional support and access to resources during a pivotal time in the lives of these families.

The pilot phase of Eunie's Buddies will launch in 2024 in Miami, Nashville, Denver, and Boston, with plans to expand to additional cities as the program grows.

"We are thrilled to once again join forces with Best Buddies International," said Jana Schneider, VP of National Programs for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "This partnership not only allows us to give back to an organization that makes a profound difference in the lives of individuals with IDD, but it also enables us to support the families who are navigating this journey. We encourage our customers to join us in making a positive impact by donating at their local Cold Stone Creamery."

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to over 3,500 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 46 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships.

For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or instagram.com/bestbuddies.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery