Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with Special BOGO and Gift Card Offers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 21 and Cold Stone Creamery is offering guests a deal that can't be refused.

"Our favorite day of the year is upon us and there is no better way to enjoy National Ice Cream Day than with our handcrafted and super-premium ice cream," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "This year, in addition to our celebratory BOGO offer for our My Cold Stone Club® members, we have a sweet gift card deal so you can share the joy of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream with family and friends!"

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Cold Stone Creamery will offer a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free promotion. To receive the BOGO, guests must join My Cold Stone Club Rewards by July 20 .

. In addition to the BOGO offer, Cold Stone Creamery will offer a special gift card promotion on National Ice Cream Day. Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive a bonus $10 e-Card*. To purchase gift cards visit: https://www.coldstonecreamery.com/giftcardsretail/index.html

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix- ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

*Offer available only on 7/21/19 while supplies last. $10 Bonus eCard valid 7/21/19 - 8/31/19 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2019 Kahala Franchising, LLC. All rights reserved.

