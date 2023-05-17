Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates Summer with the Best of Batter and Dough Flavors

News provided by

Cold Stone Creamery

17 May, 2023, 08:31 ET

The Sun Shines Brightly on Beloved Favorites All Summer Long

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving up The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® since 1988, this year also marks the 35th Anniversary of Cold Stone Creamery®. Known for inventing Cake Batter Ice Cream and the place to Create Your Own Creation™, Cold Stone Creamery is celebrating all year long. Beginning May 17, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) will celebrate the best of its batter and dough flavors, featuring Fudge Brownie Batter, Cake Batter™ and Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, each featured in a Creation.

Continue Reading
Cold Stone Creamery Batters and Doughs
Cold Stone Creamery Batters and Doughs

A chocolate-lovers dream come true, Life's Batter with Fudge Brownie™ features Fudge Brownie Batter Ice Cream, Brownie, OREO® cookies and Fudge. For true batter fans, Birthday Cake Remix™ says it's time for a party with Cake Batter Ice Cream® mixed with Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie, and Fudge. Guests can Dough For It™ with this Creation™ featuring Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough and Sugar Crystals.

"Our Batters and Doughs made in store with our super-premium ice cream are at the foundation of some of the most requested and beloved flavors Cold Stone Creamery is known for," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "This, our 35th summer, we're spotlighting these praiseworthy flavors that are part of so many memorable celebrations!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the Summer Batter and Dough flavors until August 29, 2023.

Promotional Flavors:

  • Fudge Brownie Batter
  • Cake Batter™
  • Classic Cookie Dough

Promotional & Featured Creations™: 

  • Life's Batter with Fudge Brownie™ – Fudge Brownie Batter Ice Cream with Brownie, OREO® Cookies & Fudge
  • Birthday Cake Remix™ – Cake Batter Ice Cream® with Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge
  • Dough For It™ – Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough & Sugar Crystals

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

