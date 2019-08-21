Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates the Arrival of Fall with New Flavors and Creations

Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream is featured in both a new Creation™ and pie. Cornbread is My Jam™ Creation is made with Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream, Cornbread, Honey, and Blueberries, tasting like freshly baked cornbread with a sweet smear of blackberry jam. The new Honey Cornbread Berry Pie™ is sure to delight your taste buds made with Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with a layer of moist Cornbread and fluffy Blackberry Jam Frosting.

Milk & Honey Graham Ice Cream, which tastes just like a graham cracker dipped in milk, is featured in the new Honey Graham Bowl™ Creation, made with Milk & Honey Graham Ice Cream, Caramel and double the Golden Grahams™ Cereal.

In addition, Cold Stone Creamery introduces a new Reese's Creation and Reese's Shake highlighting a new mix-in, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce. The Reese's Creation is made with Sweet Cream Ice Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The Reese's Shake features Chocolate Ice Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The delightful new Creation™ and shake are a peanut butter lover's dream.

"We are so eager to share these exciting new flavors and Creations as we enter into the fall season," says Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Whether you are in the mood for a sweet and creamy peanut butter treat or savory and decadent ice cream, our fall flavors are sure to satisfy any craving."

Cold Stone Creamery stores will offer the new fall ice cream flavors, Creations and pie until October 29, while the Reese's Creation and shake are here to stay!

Promotional Flavors:

Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream

Milk & Honey Graham Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Cornbread is My Jam™: Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream, Cornbread, Honey and Blueberries

Honey Graham Bowl™: Milk & Honey Graham Ice Cream, Caramel and double the Golden Grahams™ Cereal

Promotional Pie:

Honey Cornbread Berry Pie™: Honey Cornbread & Blackberry Jam Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with a layer of moist Cornbread and fluffy Blackberry Jam Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

