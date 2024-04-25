Ice Cream and Tacos Collide for an Irresistible Dessert at Cold Stone Creamery

You loved them, Cold Stone is selling them

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to indulge in a one-of-a-kind treat - the Waffle Ice Cream Taco at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com). Launching just in time for Taco Tuesday on April 30th and continuing through Cinco De Mayo on May 5th, this mouthwatering Creation™ promises a delightful twist to your taco celebrations.

At the heart of the Waffle Ice Cream Taco is our signature Sweet Cream Ice Cream carefully nestled within a freshly made waffle taco shell. But we don't stop there! To elevate the experience, each taco is generously coated with rich, creamy chocolate and sprinkled with crunchy peanuts, creating a perfect blend.

"Whether you're a fan of sweet treats or simply looking to add a fun, festive dessert to your Taco Tuesday and Cinco De Mayo festivities, the Waffle Ice Cream Taco is sure to be a crowd-pleaser," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "It's the perfect treat to enjoy with friends and family, or to treat yourself to a little indulgence and eventize this time of year."

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer! The Waffle Ice Cream Taco will be available exclusively from April 30th to May 5th at Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide.

Waffle Ice Cream Taco – Sweet Cream Ice Cream wrapped in a waffle taco and coated with Chocolate and Peanuts.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

