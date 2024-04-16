Sweeten Mother's Day with a Strawberry Passion™ Cake from Cold Stone Creamery®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, celebrate the sweetest woman in your life with a treat as delightful as she is. Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) highlights the Strawberry Passion™ cake, a symphony of flavors crafted to honor the most cherished women.

Sweeten Mother’s Day with a Strawberry Passion™ Cake!

Infused with love and busting with freshness, the Strawberry Passion™ cake is a delectable masterpiece that combines layers of Red Velvet Cake, luscious Strawberry Puree, and creamy Strawberry Ice cream mixed with Graham Cracker Pie Crust and an added touch of Strawberry Frosting. This cake captures the true essence of Mother's Day – warmth, love, and pure indulgence.

"This cake not only satisfies the taste buds but also honors the incredible women who enrich our lives everyday," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "With the Strawberry Passion™ cake, we invite our customers to celebrate moms in the sweetest way possible - a dessert as unforgettable as she is."

The Strawberry Passion™ cake is available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide.

Promotional Cake:

Strawberry Passion™

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery