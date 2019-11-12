Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates World Kindness Day By Giving Away Free Ice Cream Creations At Select Locations

Random Acts of Cold Stone will officially kick-off at the Cold Stone Creamery World Headquarters, 1pm Arizona time. Anyone and everyone will be treated to free ice cream Creations at headquarters for a limited time. From there, Random Acts of Cold Stone will activate at 10 locations across the United States. Cold Stone Creamery locations in the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia will activate Random Acts of Cold Stone in their countries to inspire their community to spread random acts of kindness of their own.

"Random Acts of Cold Stone is one of our favorite activations of the year," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We are so excited to host Random Acts on World Kindness Day and ask people to pay it forward and sprinkle kindness to their communities, families, and friends."

To make sure kindness can reach as many people as possible during the tour, the traveling Random Acts of Cold Stone team will give away two gift cards to anyone they see doing a kind deed. The first gift card will be given to the individual for their act of kindness and the second for them to pay it forward.

Make sure to keep an eye on all of Cold Stone Creamery's social channels as they will announce where the next stop is for Random Acts of Cold Stone. Did you miss Random Acts of Cold Stone this year? Have no fear, as you can enter for a chance to win a $20 gift card when engaging with Cold Stone Creamery on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and when you tag @coldstone on Instagram and use #SprinkleKindness you will be entered to win a Cold Stone Creamery swag giveaway!

Facebook: @ColdStoneCreamery

Instagram & Twitter: @Coldstone

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

