Cold Stone Creamery Creates Minion-Inspired Flavor in Partnership with Illumination's Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters July 3, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is thrilled to partner this summer with Illumination's Despicable Me 4 (in theaters July 3), to release Despicamallow Ice Cream. The collaboration includes Cold Stone's yellow Marshmallow Ice Cream and we're mixing it up in a Mega Minion inspired Creation™ and Cake.

Cold Stone's New Heist Cream Cake and Mega Minion Marshmellow Meltdown Available Now

Enjoy this flavor in our new Creation™, Mega Minion Marshmallow Meltdown, featuring Despicamallow Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Marshmallows, and Yellow & Blue Sprinkles, inspired by the mischievous antics of the Minions. Order in a Gotta Have It® and we'll serve it up in a special edition Mega Jerry cup.

Cold Stone® will also feature our Heist Cream Cake with layers of moist Yellow Cake and Despicamallow Ice Cream with Yellow & Blue Sprinkles and wrapped in fluffy White Frosting featuring the Mega Jerry Minion.

"We can't wait for ice cream lovers and Despicable Me 4 fans to taste our new Despicamallow Ice Cream in a Creation or ice cream cake. Minions and ice cream are both guaranteed to make you smile - so put the two together (and add sprinkles) and we dare you not to have fun!" said Jana Schneider, vp of national programs for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery "We can't wait for everyone to experience the joyful energy of the Minions with every bite."

See Despicable Me 4 in theaters July 3, 2024. Guests can dive into these limited-time offerings at participating Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide June 12 through July 30.

Promotional Flavor:

Despicamallow Ice Cream - Marshmallow Ice Cream turned Minion Yellow

Promotional Creation™

Mega Minion Marshmallow Meltdown - Despicamallow Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Marshmallows and Yellow & Blue Sprinkles

Promotional Cake

Heist Cream Cake - Layers of moist Yellow Cake and Despicamallow Ice Cream with Yellow & Blue Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy White Frosting featuring Mega Jerry

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Illumination's Despicable Me 4

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls—Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's next film is Despicable Me 4, which will be released in theaters on July 3, 2024.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

