Get Ready for the Season of Love at Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air and Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) has you covered! Now through February 17, 2026, indulge in limited-time Creations™ that are perfect for date nights, Galentine's celebrations, or a night in.

This season's offerings feature the return of fan-favorites with rich chocolate flavors, romantic red velvet notes and crave-worthy textures.

Falling in Chocolate™ and Berry Velvety Available Now! Fudge Truffle Decadence™ Available Now!

The Falling in Chocolate Creation™ is a dreamy mix of rich Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Brownie, Fudge and Whipped Topping, perfect for the ultimate chocolate experience.

For those who crave a romantic twist, Berry Velvety delivers a luxurious blend of Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and Cream Cheese Frosting.

For the centerpiece dessert, the Fudge Truffle Decadence™ is an elegant, layered heart-shaped cake made with moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings, all wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache. Perfect for sharing, gifting or celebrating solo, this cake offers a bold, indulgent way to mark the season.

"Our Valentine's lineup is all about indulgence and connection," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands ™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Whether guests are celebrating with a partner, friends or treating themselves, these treats are designed to make every moment a little sweeter."

Enjoy this loving lineup in a limited-time red waffle cone or bowl baked fresh in our stores now at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide for a limited time.

Promotional Flavors:

Fudge Truffle Ice Cream

Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Falling in Chocolate™ – Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Brownie, Fudge & Whipped Topping

– Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Brownie, Fudge & Whipped Topping Berry Velvety – Red Velvet Cake Batter™ Ice Cream with Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Cream Cheese Frosting

Promotional Cake:

Fudge Truffle Decadence™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings, wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache

Promotional Waffles:

Red Waffle Cone

Red Waffle Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

