Cold Stone Creamery Feels the Chill of Halloween with the Revival of Boo Batter Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery

28 Sep, 2023, 15:21 ET

The Spooky, Fan-Favorite Flavor Returns for the Month of October

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halloween spirit has taken over Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) and with it comes the return of Boo Batter™ Ice Cream, a pitch-black version of our famous Cake Batter Ice Cream®. This ghostly flavor will be featured in the ever popular Treat or Treat™ Creation™ beginning on October 1.

Treat or Treat™ Creation
Treat or Treat™ Creation

The Treat or Treat™ Creation features Boo Batter™ Ice Cream mixed with trick-or-treat favorites KIT KAT®, Halloween OREO® Cookies, and M&M'S®. Guests can also add an orange waffle cone or bowl to experience the full effect of this fun and festive Creation™!

"Our aptly named Treat or Treat Creation is the result of combining some of our favorite trick-or-treat candies with our now famous Boo Batter Ice Cream for our take on a chilling Halloween dessert," said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Our guests get a thrill out of this spooky ice cream every year, so get it before it fades back into the mist!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer Boo Batter this Halloween season through October 31, 2023.

Promotional Flavor:

  • Boo Batter™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™: 

  • Treat or Treat™ – Boo Batter™ Ice Cream made with KIT KAT®, Halloween OREO® Cookies and M&M'S®

Promotional Add-on:

  • Orange Waffle Cone or Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

