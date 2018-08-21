Cold Stone Creamery Greets Fall With Three New Ice Cream Flavors And More

The Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Made with Ghirardelli® and Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream will each be featured in their own Creation™. The Sweet & Salty Twist™ and Almost Baked Banana Bread™ are each deliciously unique ways to enjoy the seasonal ice cream flavors. These delectable Ice Cream flavors and Creations will be available until November 27.

To celebrate the theatrical release of Smallfoot, Cold Stone Creamery will introduce a whimsical Creation™ and Shake available through October 16. The Yummy Yeti Confetti™ Creation features Blue Arctic Marshmallow Ice Cream mixed with Marshmallows, Rainbow Chocolate Drops and a dusting of Powdered Sugar. Migo's Marshmallow Medley Milkshake™ is made with Blue Arctic Marshmallow Ice Cream and is garnished with Whipped Topping and Rainbow Chocolate Drops.

Why decide between cake and pie? Cold Stone Creamery's new PieScream Cake™ is the best of both with layers of Ice Cream and Cake in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust! The limited time Sea Salt Caramel PieScream Cake™ is made with sweet and salty Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream and decadent Yellow Cake.

"We're elated to share these exciting fall flavors and Creations with our customers," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Whether you're craving our creamy super-premium ice cream or our new PieScream Cake, our fall flavors are sure to satisfy."

Promotional Creations™:

Sweet & Salty Twist™ – Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Made with Ghirardelli®, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square, Pretzels and Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel

– Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square, Pretzels and Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Almost Baked Banana Bread™ – Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream, Banana, Pecans and Cinnamon

– Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream, Banana, Pecans and Cinnamon Yummy Yeti Confetti™ – Blue Arctic Marshmallow Ice Cream, Rainbow Chocolate Drops, Marshmallows and dusted with Powdered Sugar

– Blue Arctic Marshmallow Ice Cream, Rainbow Chocolate Drops, Marshmallows and dusted with Powdered Sugar Migo's Marshmallow Medley Milkshake™ - Blue Arctic Marshmallow Ice Cream, garnished with Whipped Topping and Rainbow Chocolate Drops

PieScream Cake™

Sea Salt Caramel Pie Scream Cake™ – Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Made with Ghirardelli® in Graham Cracker Pie Crust, topped with White Frosting and Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 27 quick service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

