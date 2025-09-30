Cold Stone Creamery Identifies Greater Houston Area as Prime Market for Franchise Expansion

National ice cream brand to expand presence in Tomball, Pasadena, Humble, Baytown, Missouri City and Rosenberg with the goal to open 10 new stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery®, one of the nation's premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in the Greater Houston area with an emphasis on Tomball, Pasadena, Humble, Baytown, Missouri City and Rosenberg. The strategic expansion provides an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in one of the fastest-growing and economically mature markets in the U.S. to grow with an experienced and recognized brand. Cold Stone Creamery plans to open 10 stores in the next five years.

Houston is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation and the fourth-largest city in the United States, with projected growth to surpass Chicago by 2035. The city continues to thrive, enticing new residents with more access to economic opportunities, education and familial security. As Houston grows to support the entrepreneurial talents of new residents, Cold Stone's expansion offers a stable and proven business model for prospects to engage on a journey to financial independence, stability and generational success.

"Houston is a vastly diverse market with communities that know and love Cold Stone Creamery. Not only do the consumers in this market enjoy the products and services we provide, but our franchisees also enjoy the business and the relationships they create with their customers and the community," said Blake Borwick, Brand Leader at Cold Stone Creamery. "Houston is a big city, full of opportunity and professionals interested in taking control of their lives through business ownership. The brand's expansion into the Greater Houston area provides opportunities for new jobs and supports positive economic growth in the bustling city."

Cold Stone Creamery has various locations open and operating in the Greater Houston area and 51 locations statewide, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide and growing. Cold Stone franchisees benefit from a flexible, scalable business model built on high-quality products, outstanding service, and comprehensive support. Franchise owners enjoy the ability to create premium offerings in-store, while gaining access to resources, tools, and expert support to help their business grow.

"Owning a business was always something I imagined I would do. I come from a business-oriented family that values independence, and Cold Stone provided that," said Mary Ogunremi, owner of Cold Stone Creamery in Katy-West. "For me, business ownership was the path to financial independence while pursuing my passion for connecting with the community. Since opening my location, the leadership team's support has been incredible, and I appreciate the freedom to run the business in ways that work best for me. It's been a rewarding experience, and I'm already planning my next location in the Houston area."

Cold Stone Creamery is pursuing prospects to accelerate the Greater Houston expansion, with eligible flexible opportunities for candidates ranging from first-time franchisees to multi-unit owners alike. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a proven team, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.

To learn more about franchising with Cold Stone Creamery, visit the franchise website here .

*This information is based on the 2025 Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). See the current FDD Item 7 here and the current FDD for full details. This is not an offer. See more information here .

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh in-store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in the world. With a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands operated by Kahala Brands or its affiliates, across approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

