Cold Stone Creamery Introduces 'Lucky' New Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This St. Patrick's Day you can save a trip to the end of the rainbow and indulge in a magical new flavor at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com). Beginning March 1, Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream will be featured in an enchanting Creation™ and Shake.

Our Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ Creation™ is made with Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, double the Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows, Whipped Topping and Gold Glitter. In addition, Cold Stone Creamery® is offering green waffle cones and bowls to complete your Lucky Creations™.

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream is also featured in our Sprinkled with Charms™ Shake, topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter and Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows.

"Cold Stone Creamery is delighted to partner with General Mills this month to bring the magic beyond the cereal bowl and introduce this limited time flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Guests of all ages will enjoy the nostalgia of this combination, and it's sure to bring some luck your way!"

The Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, Creation™ and Shake will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until March 31.

Promotional Flavor:

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, double the Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows, Whipped Topping & Gold Glitter

Promotional Shake:

Sprinkled with Charms™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter & Lucky Charms™ Marshmallows

Promotional Add-on:

Green Waffle Cones & Bowls

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

