Cold Stone Creamery Introduces 'Spooky' New Creation

The Treat Or Treat Creation features Boo Batter Ice Cream, mixed with trick-or treat favorites Halloween OREO® Cookies, Kit Kat® and M&M's®! In addition, guests will be given the option to bring their Creation to life with a black or orange waffle cone or bowl.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this super limited time Creation at Cold Stone Creamery," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Indulge in the nostalgia of your Halloween childhood memories with the Treat or Treat Creation; it is a spook-tacular way to get into the Halloween spirit!"

Promotional Creation:

Treat Or Treat Creation: Boo Batter Ice Cream with Halloween OREO® Cookies, Kit Kat®, and M&M's®

Promotional Add-on

Black or Orange Waffle Cone or Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

