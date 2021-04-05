Cold Stone Creamery is Celebrating Moms, Dads & Grads

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) wants to help you celebrate the special people in your life with a selection of cakes perfect for Mother's Day, Father's Day and upcoming graduations.

Cold Stone Creamery is featuring three of our most popular ice cream cakes – Strawberry Passion™, OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme and Tall, Dark & Delicious™ – each made with rich and creamy ice cream, layers of moist cake and fluffy frosting. All three cakes are available to enjoy year-round, and our cake decorators are happy to write a custom message on top.

"Our hand-crafted cakes, made fresh with premium ingredients, are the perfect addition to any major milestone or holiday," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "No matter which option you choose, a cake from Cold Stone Creamery is a great way to celebrate the moms, dads and grads in your life."

Featured Cakes:

Strawberry Passion™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting

– Layers of moist , Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting OREO® Cookies & Cream Extreme – Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies and Cake Batter Ice Cream® with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO® Cookie Frosting

– Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Chocolate Ice Cream with GOLDEN OREO® Cookies and Cake Batter Ice Cream® with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy OREO® Cookie Frosting Tall, Dark & Delicious™ – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Brownies and Chocolate Ice Cream with OREO® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache

Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Cakes can be purchased in-store or ordered online at www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

