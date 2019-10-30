Cold Stone Creamery Launches Delicious New Flavors and Creations Just in Time for the Holidays

Fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream is featured in both a Creation™ and pie. The Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake™ Creation is made with Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, HEATH® Bar, Caramel and Whipped Topping. The Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie is made with Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with Cinnamon Frosting and drizzled with Caramel.

Cookie Butter Ice Cream, made with mouthwatering speculoos spice cookies, is featured in the new Cookie Butter Obsession™ Creation, made with Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Cinnamon and double the Graham Cracker Pie Crust.

"We are ecstatic to bring back fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream to our stores as well as introduce what we believe will be a fan-favorite flavor, Cookie Butter Ice Cream," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "A delicious way to kick off the holidays with made fresh, super-premium ice cream and delight in everything the season brings!"

Promotional Flavors:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream – available until December 3

Promotional Creations™:

Harvest Pumpkin Cheesecake™ – Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, HEATH® Bar, Caramel and Whipped Topping – available until December 3

Promotional Pie:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pie – Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with Cinnamon Frosting and drizzled with Caramel – available until December 3

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

