Cold Stone Creamery® Launches Three New Classic Cookie Dough Creations™ For Summer

Dough-lightful Peanut Butter™ features Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, peanut butter, REESE'S peanut butter cups, and sugar crystals, tasting just like a spoonful of peanut butter cookie dough. The Way the Cookie Crumbles™ features Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, double the OREO® Cookie and frosting creating a perfect blend of cookie flavors. One Smart Brookie™ features Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, brownie and cookie dough tasting just like a scoop of brownie and cookie dough right from the bowl! Customers can also add a little more dough to their Creation™ with the new Dipped Dough . A soft chocolate chip cookie dough round dipped in chocolate makes the perfect finish to any Creation™!

"Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream is quintessentially Cold Stone," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We take a favorite dessert, like raw cookie dough, and re-imagine it into a super-premium ice cream. Guests add scrumptious mix-ins and have a Signature Creation inspired by their favorite cookie. It's like eating a spoonful of cookie dough right out of the mixing bowl!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores will offer the new Classic Cookie Dough Creations™ until August 20.

Promotional Creations™

Promotional Add-On

Dipped Dough – Soft chocolate chip cookie dough round dipped in chocolate

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

