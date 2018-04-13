Cold Stone Creamery Offers Two Mother's Day Cakes: Strawberry Passion And Rich & Dreamy Chocolate

"We are thrilled to bring back the Rich & Dreamy Mother's Day cake again this year," said Kate Unger, senior vice president of marketing for Cold Stone Creamery. "We like giving moms the option to satisfy their sweet tooth with something chocolaty or something refreshing, like our Strawberry Passion cake. No matter which option you choose, moms will not be disappointed this year when they're treated to a special cake from Cold Stone Creamery."

Mother's Day Promotional Cakes:

(Available April 13 – May 13, 2018)

Rich & Dreamy – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Yellow Cake, Fudge and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in fluffy Chocolate Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache

(Available All Year Long)

Strawberry Passion – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting

Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Cakes can be ordered in-store or at www.ColdStoneCakes.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 27 quick-service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates approximately 1,500 locations in 28 countries.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-stone-creamery-offers-two-mothers-day-cakes-strawberry-passion-and-rich--dreamy-chocolate-300629419.html

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Related Links

http://www.coldstonecreamery.com

