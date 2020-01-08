Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes 2020 with Delectable Creations and More

The Big Game is just around the corner and whether your team is in the running, is bound to be next year, or you aren't sure whether football is the one with slam dunks, home runs or touchdowns – we all need an excuse for a party. No party is complete without REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups, Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Ice Cream Cupcakes and Cold Stone at Home Quarts from Cold Stone Creamery!

Then, to celebrate the holiday of love, Cold Stone is bringing back fan-favorite, Fudge Truffle Ice Cream. The luscious Fudge Truffle Ice Cream will also be featured in a Creation and cake. The Falling in Chocolate™ Creation features Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Fudge, Brownie and Whipped Topping. In addition, guests will have the option to bring their Creation even more love with a red waffle cone or bowl. Rich and decadent, the Fudge Truffle Decadence™ cake features layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache. Impress your Valentine this year with the "Be Mine" REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups. These exquisite treats will be available until February 18.

"Our Fudge Truffle Ice Cream is one of our most frequently-requested seasonal flavors so it felt right to bring it back for Valentine's Day," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "This sweet and scrumptious ice cream treat has a flavor profile that fans of chocolate will go crazy over!"

Featured Novelties:

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches: Super-premium Ice Cream sandwiched between two Chocolate Chip Cookies and rolled in delicious Mix-ins

A rich Chocolate Cup filled with a layer of moist Cake, Fudge and Ice Cream then topped with fluffy Frosting REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups: A rich Chocolate Cup filled with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt and REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup

Promotional Flavors:

Fudge Truffle Ice Cream – available until February 18

Promotional Creations™:

Falling in Chocolate™ – Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Brownie, Fudge and Whipped Topping – available until February 18

Promotional Cake:

Fudge Truffle Decadence™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache – available until February 18

Promotional Waffle:

Red Waffle Cone /Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

