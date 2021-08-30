Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes Fall with New Flavors and Creations

And don't forget to bring the dessert to your Thanksgiving table! The decadent Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie will be available starting November 1. It's the perfect addition to any holiday gathering with Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream piled into a Graham Cracker Pie Crust and topped with White Frosting, Cinnamon and Chocolate Leaves.

"We're so ready to enjoy all the nostalgic flavors fall has to offer," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "With the cooler weather and holidays to come, what better way to welcome the season than with the familiar flavors of pumpkin and banana bread, reimagined into super-premium ice cream."

The fall-inspired ice cream flavors, Creations and pie will be available for a limited time until November 30.

Promotional Flavors:

Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream

Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

The Apple of my Pumpkin Pie™ – Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Pecans, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Apple Pie Filling & Caramel

– Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Pecans, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Apple Pie Filling & Caramel Almost Baked Banana Bread™ – Banana Bread Batter Ice Cream, Banana, Pecans & Cinnamon

Promotional Pie (available starting on November 1)

Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie – Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with White Frosting, Cinnamon & Chocolate Leaves

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Related Links

http://www.ColdStoneCreamery.com

