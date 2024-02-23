Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes Spring with Two Fun Flavors

Ice Cream Lovers Are Going Bananas for these Spring Creations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) and with it comes two tasty treats to usher in the sunny season. Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream and has teamed up with the JELL-O® brand to create nostalgia with a JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding Ice Cream.

These flavors provide two amazing Signature Creations™ to try. The Pie Like You Berry Much™ Creation features Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream mixed with Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Sugar Crystals & Blueberries. The Going Bananas for JELL-O® Pudding Creation features JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding Ice Cream mixed with NILLA® Wafers, Banana & Whipped Topping.

These yummy spring Creations, Pie Like You Berry Much™ and Going Bananas for JELL-O® Pudding, will be available at participating Cold Stone Creamery locations beginning February 21, 2024.

"Cold Stone Creamery is thrilled to partner with the iconic JELL-O® brand to create a JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding Ice Cream. This new flavor combines smooth JELL-O® pudding and creamy Cold Stone® ice cream for a heavenly texture and banana-filled treat." said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Complimenting this BANANAS flavor with Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream means ice cream lovers can delight in these two fruit-forward flavors and Creations™ this spring."

The Pie Like You Berry Much™ and Going Bananas for JELL-O® Pudding will be available in Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide through May 14, 2024.

Promotional Flavors:

Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream

JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Pie Like You Berry Much ™ - Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Sugar Crystals & Blueberries

The JELL-O trademark is owned by Kraft Foods and used with permission.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About JELL-O® Brand

Originally developed in 1845, the JELL-O® brand is synonymous with fun, creativity, and deliciousness. With its rich heritage, the JELL-O® brand continues to delight generations with its fun and jiggly treats and remains a staple in households across America for either a dessert or a quick snack.

For more information about the JELL-O® brand, visit www.KraftHeinz.com/JELLO.

