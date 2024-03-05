Get Ready for a Taste of Luck: Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream Returns to Cold Stone Creamery

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream is Back for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your St. Patrick's Day festivities early this year with the comeback of a beloved favorite, Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream. Throughout the month of March, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) will offer this creamy green ice cream in both a Creation™ and Shake.

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream Available Now!

Wishes come true with our Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ Creation showcasing Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream mixed with Lucky Charms™ Cereal, Whipped Topping and Gold Glitter.

Additionally, Cold Stone Creamery® is offering green waffle cones and bowls to enhance your lucky Creations™.

The luck of the Irish can also be found in our Sprinkled with Charms™ Shake, made with Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream and topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter and Lucky Charms™ Cereal.

"The enchantment of childhood comes alive with Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream and Lucky Charms Cereal. We're thrilled to partner with General Mills once again this year to spread joy with this nostalgic limited-time flavor." said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy these delightful St. Patrick's Day treats."

The Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, Creation™ and Shake will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until March 31.

Promotional Flavor:

Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream, Lucky Charms™ Cereal, Whipped Topping & Gold Glitter

Promotional Shake:

Sprinkled with Charms™ – Lucky Charms™ Ice Cream topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter & Lucky Charms™ Cereal

Promotional Add-on:

Green Waffle Cones & Bowls

