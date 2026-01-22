Cold Weather, Closed Homes: Why Winter Moisture Deserves Attention

Mercury Insurance shares seasonal home maintenance considerations to reduce indoor moisture issues

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During colder months, homeowners naturally seal up their homes to keep warm. But reduced airflow, combined with everyday indoor activities, can allow moisture to build up inside—sometimes in places that aren't immediately visible. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to take a seasonal approach to moisture awareness as part of routine winter home care.

Indoor moisture isn't always tied to a single event. Daily activities such as cooking, showering, and running appliances release humidity into the air. When homes remain closed for long periods, that moisture can linger, increasing the likelihood of condensation and other moisture-related issues over time.

"Winter is one of the easiest seasons for moisture to quietly accumulate indoors," said Bonnie Lee, VP, Property Claims. "It's not about one big problem—it's about small, everyday conditions adding up when airflow is limited and these types of everyday maintenance issues are generally not covered by insurance."

Why Winter Creates Higher Indoor Moisture Conditions

Homes are kept closed longer to retain heat

Outdoor rain and storms can raise overall humidity levels

Warm indoor air meeting cold surfaces can cause condensation

Less frequent window opening reduces natural ventilation

Seasonal Home Maintenance Basics to Keep in Mind

Mercury recommends homeowners think of moisture management as routine maintenance, like changing air filters or cleaning gutters:

Use ventilation when available : Bathroom and kitchen fans help move moist air outside. However, avoid the risk of a fan motor overheating by not running the vent excessively and by keeping the vent and fan area clear and clean.

: Bathroom and kitchen fans help move moist air outside. However, avoid the risk of a fan motor overheating by not running the vent excessively and by keeping the vent and fan area clear and clean. Pay attention to humidity : Condensation on windows or walls can be a sign that indoor moisture is building up.

: Condensation on windows or walls can be a sign that indoor moisture is building up. Maintain airflow : Avoid blocking vents, returns, or interior air circulation paths.

: Avoid blocking vents, returns, or interior air circulation paths. Check commonly damp areas : Closets on exterior walls, bathrooms, laundry areas, and under sinks deserve periodic attention.

: Closets on exterior walls, bathrooms, laundry areas, and under sinks deserve periodic attention. Address maintenance issues early: Minor plumbing or seal issues are easier to manage before moisture spreads.

As winter storms and extended rainy periods continue in many regions, Mercury encourages homeowners to think of indoor air quality and moisture control as part of regular seasonal upkeep—not just something to address after visible damage appears.

A little awareness during colder months can go a long way toward keeping homes comfortable, healthy, and well maintained throughout the season.

For more seasonal home care tips, visit mercuryinsurance.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook .

