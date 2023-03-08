COLDPLAY - MUSIC OF THE SPHERES: LIVE AT RIVER PLATE CINEMA TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT COLDPLAYCINEMA.LIVE

Filmed during the band's sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

The film includes a host of footage which wasn't shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries (topping box office charts around the world). The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DXScreen. ScreenX which delivers a truly immersive experience that puts audiences in the front row with a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery while 4DX provides synchronized seats and atmospheric effects timed to Coldplay's music. 4DXScreen is a combination of both formats for a unique cinema experience.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, and Jongryul Kim, CEO, of CJ 4DPLEX, said in a joint statement: We are thrilled to release the trailer for Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate to audiences around the world and give them a sneak peek of "the greatest show on earth." Coldplay and Director Paul Dugdale have delivered an event that can only be seen in cinemas and in premium experiences like ScreenX and 4DX where audiences will be visually immersed in this historic concert film."

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.

For Coldplay photos and event assets, please click here

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, George Michael, Twenty One Pilots, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas which grossed more than $40M at the global box office. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar releasing.com .

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 355 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theater technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

