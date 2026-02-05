Coldstream Continues Strategic Expansion in the Pacific Northwest with New Office and Team in Bend, Oregon

Krista Charlton, CFP®, joins firm to enhance regional client service capabilities

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream announced today that it has opened a new office in Bend, Oregon. Coldstream Chief Client Experience Officer and member of the firm's Board of Directors, Anne Marie Stonich, CFP®, CPA, will oversee the firm's continued expansion in the region. Coldstream, which oversees $14.05 billion in total client assets, supports more than 100 families in the Greater Bend region.

"Our firm is built on empowering our employees to deliver exceptional service to their clients wherever they want to be, and this office will enable us to better support our growing client base in the Bend community," said Stonich. "We have long worked with this community, and we're thrilled to have a permanent Bend office to call home."

The firm also welcomed Krista Charlton, CFP®, to the team supporting the region. Charlton joins Coldstream from Ascent Capital, where she served as an advisor and director of operations for 14 years. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on finance from the University of Phoenix. She became a Certified Financial Planner® in 2014 and holds the Series 65 certification.

Charlton added, "Coldstream provides an incredible platform to support my clients in the region and beyond. I'm thrilled to be working closely with Anne Marie and the entire leadership team as I take this next step in my career."

Continued Growth Without External Capital

Last summer, Coldstream announced that Cable Hill Partners, a $2 billion RIA in Portland, Oregon, had joined the firm, enhancing its ability to offer retirement plan services to institutional clients. Earlier in 2025, Harrison Berkman Claypool & Guard and its $500 million AUM RIA, HBC Financial Services, also joined the firm. This deal strengthened Coldstream's tax service offerings, which the firm launched following its October 2023 merger with Seidman Capital Group and Hersman Serles Almond, LLC.

Coldstream has increased its total client assets by more than three times since 2021. This aggressive growth was achieved without external capital partners, keeping the firm entirely owned by Coldstream's employees and focused on client service.

About Coldstream

Coldstream is an employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1996 in Bellevue, Washington. From day one, the firm's mission has been to enhance clients' lives and provide lasting peace of mind. Today, Coldstream offers comprehensive financial services including Wealth Management and Family Office, Tax & Consulting, Institutional Investment Advisory, Investment Banking, Strategic Advisory, Fund Management, Endowments and Foundations, Retirement Plan Services, and Insurance Risk Management.

With offices across eight locations in four states, Coldstream serves individuals, families, and institutions with dedicated expertise and an unwavering commitment to their long-term success. For more information, please visit www.coldstream.com.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®. CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Coldstream