Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces 2020 Top Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial®, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced its 2020 year-end award recipients across numerous Coldwell Banker Commercial company, office and affiliated professional categories.

"Our Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliates are trailblazers and pathfinders, uncovering solutions for their clients and it's our brand's mission to support their business growth," said Dan Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements as the success of Coldwell Banker Commercial is built upon our affiliates' success. This recognition reflects the commitment and hard work these brokerage professionals have maintained in 2020 and reflecting on these accomplishments is something we look forward to every year. Congratulations to all of the award winners!"

The award winners will be recognized at the virtual 2021 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference on March 18. Highlights of the 2020 Coldwell Banker Commercial awards are below.

Commercial Elite: 15 Coldwell Banker Commercial-affiliated companies have been named to this group, the highest honor that any company can achieve. This award is based on Closed Adjusted Gross Commission Income during the calendar year.

COMPANY CITY Coldwell Banker Commercial Apex, Realtors Abilene, Texas Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors Lubbock, Texas Coldwell Banker Commercial Danforth Federal Way, Wash. Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty Champaign, Ill. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Fredericksburg, Va. Coldwell Banker Commercial George Realty Alhambra, Calif. Coldwell Banker Commercial Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Columbus, Ga. Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA Charlotte, N.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Atlanta, Ga. Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors Gainesville, Fla. Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT Madison, N.J. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors Traverse City, Mich. Coldwell Banker Commercial Sun Coast Partners Wilmington, N.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Id. Coldwell Banker Commercial Wallace Knoxville, Tenn.

Top 5 Sales Professionals Globally:

Beau Tucker , CCIM of Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors, Lubbock, Texas Dan McGue of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, San Francisco, Calif. Peter C. Rothberg of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, Philadelphia, Pa. Philip Boyd of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, Chicago, Ill. Bill Ukropina , CRE of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, Pasadena, Calif.

Number One Sales Professional by Specialty: This award identifies individuals with the highest sales volume in each Coldwell Banker Commercial sector.

Specialty Individual City Hospitality Mark Best San Francisco, Calif. Industrial Dennis Greer Lancaster, Calif. Land Beau Tucker Lubbock, Texas Multi-Family Dan McGue San Francisco, Calif. Office Peter C. Rothberg Philadelphia, Pa. Retail Daniel Galvan, SIOR, CCIM McAllen, Texas

3 Under 30: Dillard Townley of Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty in Athens, Ga., Lucas Mojonnier of Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier in Las Vegas, Nv., and Adam Shultz of Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates in Janesville, Wis., have been recognized as young commercial real estate professionals who are making strides in the industry by understanding the importance of building strong customer and community relationships.



Mentor / Protégé of the Year: Mentor Leah Witko and Protégé Ryan Mortka of Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties in Cohoes, N.Y. This award is presented to one Coldwell Banker Commercial team whose dedicated mentor has demonstrated leadership qualities by formally guiding a colleague to successful practices in the commercial real estate industry, and a protégé who has demonstrated commitment and promise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise system.

Office Contributor Award: Heather Tickel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone in Sumter, S.C., has been recognized as an individual responsible for propelling the growth of the office. This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated that they have increased the office's profitability, boosted sales and marketing production, enhanced recruitment and retention efforts, and provided leadership in the office.

Halter/Case Leadership Award: Alex Rhoten, owner and principal broker of Coldwell Banker Commercial Mountain West Real Estate in Salem, Ore. This award is presented to an individual in memory of two of Coldwell Banker Commercial's finest professionals: Caine Halter, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine in Greenville, S.C. and Ray Case, owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International in Charleston, S.C. Rhoten embodies Halter and Case's renowned professional aptitude, exemplary leadership and positive attitude.

Number One Affiliate Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors in Traverse City, Mich. has been recognized as the top-producing affiliate.

Number One Brokerage Company in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Madison, N.J., was recognized as the top producing brokerage.

Number One Office in North America: Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors in Lubbock, Texas, was recognized as the top producing office.

