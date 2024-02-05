COLDWELL BANKER REALTY CELEBRATES TIM ALLEN AS NO. 1 AGENT

$243 Million in Residential Sales Volume in 2023 to Secure Elite Ranking

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist, has been ranked as its 2023 No. 1 top-performing agent nationally, out of approximately 52,000 sales professionals, and achieved the Society of Excellence designation, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on adjusted gross commission income. Allen achieved $243 million in closed residential real estate sales volume for 2023*.

Some of Allen's notable sales in 2023 included a rare Frank Lloyd Wright-designed California home that closed in February 2023 for $22,000,000 and the world-renowned Butterfly House that closed in July 2023 for $29,000,000.

Allen's business operations feature a full-service approach, offering expertise in residential real estate, a luxury rental portfolio, commercial real estate sales and land development. He has been a top real estate professional in the Monterey Peninsula for 40 years. Allen provides concierge support for every client, including staff dedicated to providing transaction and closing support, staging and an elevated marketing approach. Additionally, he creates curated and professionally produced videos to highlight exceptional listings.

In May 2020, Allen originally funded CarmelGives, a community foundation for Monterey County to assist individuals and organizations that were being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning, he has contributed the top 5% of each real estate commission to the fund, along with other donors. To date, CarmelGives has invested more than $1,300,000 in over 120 grants and projects to support local organizations and charities in the region.

Allen was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula and has extensive knowledge of the region. He attended Stevenson High School, raised his three children in the area and owns homes throughout the peninsula. Beyond his love for family and real estate, his other passion is the game of lacrosse. A collegiate player himself at the University of California, Santa Barbara while he was studying business and economics, he has become an avid supporter of the game. The teamwork, skills and overall discipline required to play at an elevated level have translated to his successful professional career.

"We are proud to celebrate Tim's outstanding success as he continues to showcase his market expertise and dedication to his clients. He is an annual fixture atop the sales rankings for our network, helping Coldwell Banker build upon its reputation with consumers as one of the most trusted brands in real estate."

"It is my pleasure to congratulate Tim for his impressive 2023 sales milestone. Tim is a highly regarded agent who is driven by his connection and relationship with his clients. His strong work ethic and long-established reputation as a market expert throughout the Monterey Peninsula creates an unrivaled experience. He consistently provides stunning marketing strategies, high-caliber services and superior market expertise."

