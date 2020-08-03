Coldwell Banker Welcomes Affiliates Under Inclusive Ownership Program

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, today announced the first three brokerages joining the brand as part of its new Inclusive Ownership program.

Coldwell Banker welcomes three new brokerages: Coldwell Banker Omni Group in Santa Ana, Calif., owned by Tina Marie and Rich Hernandez; Coldwell Banker Action Holdings in Grand Island, Neb., owned by Amber Schuppan; and Coldwell Banker Commercial Northland in Flagstaff, Ariz., owned by Becky McBride.

The Inclusive Ownership program, first announced in February, is an initiative to increase representation of minority, women, LGBTQ+ and veteran entrepreneurs in the real estate industry. Each new brokerage that affiliates with Coldwell Banker will not pay the initial franchise fee and will receive financial incentives to support diverse business owners in the critical first two years of business. Benefits include up to $100,000 of funding, royalty fee rebates as well as education and mentorship. Owners will also receive membership and conference registration for an industry partner group of choice, such as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the Asian Real Estate Association of America.

Coldwell Banker Omni Group and Coldwell Banker Action Holdings served the real estate needs of their communities as independent brokerages and are now joining the Coldwell Banker brand. Coldwell Banker Omni Group, owned by Tina and Rich Hernandez, helps the Latino community in Orange County, Calif., build generational wealth through home ownership and multi-family investment properties. Coldwell Banker Action Holdings, owned by Amber Schuppan, helps family-owned farms maintain land and generate income. Amber also advocates for fair housing in her state as a member of the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Northland, owned by Becky McBride, is a Coldwell Banker residential affiliate that expanded to a commercial brokerage. It will be the first woman-owned Coldwell Banker Commercial brokerage in Arizona.

Mabél Guzmán, vice president of association affairs for the National Association of REALTORS® also recently joined Coldwell Banker Realty in Chicago as a real estate agent, citing the brand's diversity program as a key factor in her decision.

"I am extremely excited to welcome three new brokerages to the Coldwell Banker brand. We are at a crucial moment where it is no longer enough to have conversations about diversity, and brands like Coldwell Banker must act. This program will increase diversity among our brokerages, supporting minority, women, LGBTQ+, and veteran entrepreneurs. When we increase diversity among our broker-owners and focus on a culture of inclusion brokerages will better serve groups that are traditionally underrepresented as home and property owners. Coldwell Banker can help build wealth for diverse communities and promote equal opportunity for all."

- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

"The Omni Group has helped build generational wealth for the Latino community in Orange County for many years. Owning a house and generating rental income can help families pay for critical expenses such as college tuition. We're thrilled to be a part of Coldwell Banker because the Latino community deserves to have a powerful brand with luxury offerings behind their real estate transactions. We are confident this partnership can help us grow our business and better serve our clients. The Coldwell Banker brand is a great partner, we've embarked on an amazing journey since making the decision to affiliate."

-Tina Marie Hernandez, broker-owner of Coldwell Banker Omni Group

"Coldwell Banker's Inclusive Ownership program supported us so we could do everything right as soon as we affiliated with the brand. We recognized we needed a strong brand behind our company to attract clients in our community. Through this program we've been able to expand our office, attract agents with area expertise and train our recruits well. It sets us up for success as a woman-owned business that values diversity and we look forward to many years ahead of serving the Grand Island community. I'm excited to work with the bright, supportive team at Coldwell Banker."

-Amber Schuppan, broker-owner of Coldwell Banker Action Holdings

"As our company has expanded throughout Northern Arizona, I knew it was time to expand into the commercial real estate sector, utilizing the resources of the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand. The technology, marketing support and education from the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand is amazing and will have an enormous impact on our successes. I'm excited to pursue this great opportunity and launch this new endeavor as a woman-owned commercial real estate brokerage."

-Becky McBride, broker-owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Northland

"I recently joined the Coldwell Banker brand because I've been watching what it has been doing for some time now, specifically regarding its strategic direction of inclusion and diversity. It's not just platitudes, they put an emphasis on increasing diversity and representation in our industry and put programs in place to support that."

-Mabél Guzmán, agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Chicago and vice president of association affairs for the National Association of REALTORS®

