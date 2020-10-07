Cole Haan Announces Limited-Edition Slack Generation ZERØGRAND Collaboration

The partnership felt like a natural fit for the two innovation brands, particularly given that each stage of Cole Haan's product development – including the creation of this particular collaboration–happens in Slack. With the pandemic-related rise of remote working, Cole Haan has heavily used the channel-based messaging and file-sharing platform to write new rules for the way the company works – believing that we can work apart and still be part of something.

"Slack's innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "Our teams can communicate around the world as we continue to revolutionize performance lifestyle products that transition from work to workout to weekend—even if that's happening wherever you might be right now. In these unprecedented times we are both fortunate to be avid Slack users as well as a Slack friend and partner."

With Generation ZERØGRAND, Cole Haan has established a more modern and casual ZERØGRAND silhouette, leveraging breathable Stitchlite™ materials to create the lightest ZERØGRAND style ever. The Slack limited-edition collection taps into the iconic and energetic Slack color palette, consisting of four styles with Bright White Stitchlite™ uppers and pops of color details in blue, red, lemon, and green.

"Cole Haan, with a little help from Slack, is able to completely rewrite the rules for modern-day footwear," adds Julie Liegl, Chief Marketing Officer of Slack. "Collaboration is key to bringing any product to life and it's especially rewarding when it's a product we can physically see. We're honored that Cole Haan chose Slack as its collaboration hub to develop innovative creations like the Generation ZERØGRAND."

The Cole Haan x Slack Generation ZERØGRAND collection is available on ColeHaan.com and in select international Cole Haan stores starting today, October 7, 2020. All limited-edition styles are priced at $120, in extended men's sizing.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. Cole Haan pioneered new categories of footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing its products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire these customers to live extraordinary lives.

About Slack

Slack has transformed business communication. It's the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

For more information, contact

Madison Steinberg

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cole Haan

Related Links

http://www.colehaan.com

