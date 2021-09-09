Cole Haan Introduces the ZERØGRAND Changepace and Continues to #WriteNewRules

The ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker, available in men's and women's sizing, personifies Cole Haan's purposeful opportunity to provide a footwear style ready to get back to life and work. The design roots of this latest sneaker pays homage to Cole Haan's ability to recognize a consumer's evolving lifestyle, as well as the world in which they live. This renaissance moment excitedly allows Cole Haan to build upon that momentum, progressively expanding the ZERØGRAND franchise, and reaffirming Cole Haan's leadership in pioneering hybrid sneaker and dress products.

"Cole Haan's ability to adapt to this moment in history is proven case in point with the new ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker," said Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer of Cole Haan. "A year of dreaming and planning for society is quickly becoming reality, and Cole Haan is prepared for the times alongside them."

The lightweight ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker is the modern work shoe for today's casual mode, exemplifying effortless versatility and functionality without abandoning the style and craft that consumers have grown to expect from the brand. The ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker leverages the brand's ZERØGRAND Outpace 2 Running Shoe platform in order to provide all-day wearability and provides the most energy return of any Cole Haan product to-date with our new Superfeel Foam™. The design is the epitome of true performance lifestyle.

To creatively visualize the optimism of the moment, Cole Haan has invited artist and illustrator Russ Pope to apply his powerful ability to capture the humor, intimacy, and surprises of everyday life. Pope's work for the #WriteNewRules project beautifully reflects the global mindset and imagination of doers, entrepreneurs, young professionals, and those writing new rules in cities like New York, Tokyo, Dubai, Mexico City, London, and Beijing - embodying the idea that a year's worth of dreaming fuels a lifetime of doing. Cole Haan city guides will use the power of art and storytelling to offer an insiders' perspective on the cities, beckoning young urbanites to turn their travel daydreams into a reality.

"Cole Haan continues to advocate for people disrupting the status quo, and our work with Russ Pope vividly illustrates those doing so around the world," added David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "Our customers inspire us to develop, design, and innovate performance lifestyle collections built for post-pandemic lives filled with passion and ambition. Through ZERØGRAND, Cole Haan became a pioneer for the future and the Changepace upholds that next-level function and style."

The ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker, #WriteNewRules campaign, and new seasonal styles including the 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Loafers are live on ColeHaan.com, as well as at US retail locations and select international Cole Haan stores starting today, September 9, 2021. The men's and women's ZERØGRAND and 4.ZERØGRAND collections range in price from $120 - $240 USD, with more innovation set to deliver through Winter 2021.

