Take Creativity to Infinity and Beyond: Sharpie® and Elmer's® Launch Limited-Edition Disney and Pixar "Toy Story 5" Collection Ahead of Film's Summer Debut

Collectible markers, glue sticks, and slime kits inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" turn everyday writing and crafting into giftable and memorable moments for fans of all ages.

Key Summary Bullets

Sharpie® and Elmer's® team up with Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" coming to theaters June 19, to launch a limited-edition collection that brings the film's iconic characters, colors, and playful spirit to life encouraging hands-on creativity for all ages.

The lineup features fan-favorite products, including Sharpie Permanent Markers, Sharpie S-Note Creative Highlighters, Elmer's Glue Sticks, and Elmer's Slime Kits.

Just in time for summer crafting and back-to-school shopping, and ahead of the film's June 19 theatrical release, the collection is hitting shelves nationwide at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

A bespoke :30 spot featuring the collections in-use was created in support of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" theatrical marketing campaign.

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of this summer's highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5"in theaters June 19, Sharpie® and Elmer's®- part of the Newell Brands portfolio- are launching a limited-edition collection of creative tools inspired by the film's iconic colors and characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie. Rolling out nationwide, the lineup spans Sharpie Permanent Markers, Sharpie S-Note Creative Highlighters, Elmer's Glue Sticks, and Elmer's Slime Kits – designed for both kids discovering Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story" for the first time and adults who grew up with it – bringing the playful spirit of the beloved franchise into everyday creative moments and inviting fans to bring their own imagination to life. As a result, the collection is as giftable as it is functional.

The collection includes one-of-a-kind themed sets designed to make creativity easy and approachable across everyday moments – from labeling school supplies and organizing notes, to hands-on crafting and play. With character-driven packaging and limited-edition designs, the collection also serves as a Disney keepsake for fans looking to bring a piece of "Toy Story 5" into their everyday routines.

Additionally, in support of the collection and the film's theatrical marketing campaign, Sharpie® and Elmer's® have collaborated with Disney and Pixar to develop a :30 spot featuring products from both brands that take creativity to infinity and beyond.

"Sharpie and Elmer's have long been part of how people create, learn and express themselves at every age," said Kris Malkoski, President of the Learning and Development Segment at Newell Brands. "With Toy Story 5 continuing the franchise's legacy, this collaboration allows us to connect with fans to celebrate creativity in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh right as we head into summer crafting and back-to-school season encouraging fans to use these tools to help create their own stories"

The Sharpie Collection

Sharpie Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Permanent Markers: The set features iconic "Toy Story 5" characters on the pack and a limited-edition barrel design with the official film logo printed along each marker, making it a collectible. With bold film-inspired colors like Buzz Lightyear's signature greens and purples, and permanent ink that marks on most surfaces, these markers are designed for everything from labeling school supplies to creating character-inspired artwork.

The set features iconic "Toy Story 5" characters on the pack and a limited-edition barrel design with the official film logo printed along each marker, making it a collectible. With bold film-inspired colors like Buzz Lightyear's signature greens and purples, and permanent ink that marks on most surfaces, these markers are designed for everything from labeling school supplies to creating character-inspired artwork. Sharpie Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 S-Note Creative Highlighters: Designed with "Toy Story 5" artwork and vivid, high-contrast shades, these highlighters feature a versatile chisel tip that allows for both highlighting and creative expression – perfect for organizing notes or adding a creative pop of color to crafts.

The Elmer's Collection

Elmer's Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Glue Sticks: The disappearing purple glue sticks we know and love – trusted by teachers, safe for kids, and now featuring iconic "Toy Story 5" characters on each stick, uses a disappearing formula for mess-free, easy application.

The disappearing purple glue sticks we know and love – trusted by teachers, safe for kids, and now featuring iconic "Toy Story 5" characters on each stick, uses a disappearing formula for mess-free, easy application. Elmer's Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Slime Kits: Available in a range of count sizes, these "Toy Story 5"- inspired kits include themed glue colors and slime activators that create out-of-this-world textures and scents for DIY slime. Each kit comes with everything needed to mix, customize, and take slime creations to infinity and beyond.

"Our all-new movie, "Toy Story 5," celebrates the enduring power of storytelling to connect and inspire," says Lylle Breier, EVP Partnerships Promotions and Special Events at Disney, "and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Sharpie and Elmer's to encourage fans to express their creativity and let their imagination take them to infinity and beyond."

The "Toy Story 5" inspired-limited edition collection will be rolling out across Amazon, Walmart and Target just in time for summer crafting, gifting, and back-to-school shopping. Each product is available in various pack sizes fit for all creative needs, both in and out of the classroom:

To purchase and for more information about the Sharpie & Elmer's "Toy Story 5" collections, visit Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com.

About Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? "Toy Story 5" is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. "Toy Story 5" releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Elmer's®

Elmer's® Products, Inc., has been providing creative adhesive solutions that support success and turn ideas into reality. By continuing to develop innovative new products, Elmer's® has become the trusted brand when it comes to fueling creativity and providing outstanding product performance in the classroom, at home, in the workshop and at the craft table. Elmer's® inspires people to create, build and learn for life. For more information, visit www.elmers.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands