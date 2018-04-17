Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors

The Coleman – Get Outdoors app encourages exploration by allowing users to identify new camping destinations, and a partnership with Recreation.gov delivers users access to more than 25,000 campgrounds and parks directly from the app. Designed to build confidence about planning a camping trip, the app features educational articles and videos on everything from how to set up a tent and meal prep, to cooking with a camp fire. The Coleman – Get Outdoors app offers packing lists so you can pack with confidence knowing you have everything you need for a camping excursion.

"Spending time with family and friends outdoors creates lasting memories, and we wanted to build a one-stop tool that helps take the stress out of planning a camping trip and simplifies the process," said Dave Lew, vice president, Brand Development of Coleman. "One of the reasons we partnered with Recreation.gov was to inspire people to get outside, and now with a simple search, campers of all experience levels can find any outdoor adventure nearby."

To download the Coleman - Get Outdoors app, please visit the Google Play or Apple App store. The Coleman Get Outside app is only available for use within the U.S. For more information on Coleman's product line, please visit Coleman.com

As an international leader in the innovation and marketing of outdoor products, The Coleman® Company, Inc. helps people have fun and make memories by providing the gear integral to their favorite outdoor experiences.

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®.

