Driven by Consumer Insight, Coleman Reimagines Hard-Cooler Performance for Modern Outdoor Living

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman®, part of the Newell Brands portfolio of iconic brands, and an outdoor trailblazer for more than 120 years, today unveiled Snap 'N Go™, the world's first collapsible hard cooler. Engineered to deliver the cold retention and durability of a traditional hard cooler while collapsing to 1/3 its size in seconds, Snap 'N Go™ sets a new precedence in the category. The innovation offers an uncompromising breakthrough cooler solution for Coleman's next generation of outdoor consumers.

Coleman® Unveils Snap ’N Go: The World’s First Collapsible Hard Cooler Coleman® Unveils Snap ’N Go: The World’s First Collapsible Hard Cooler

At Coleman, innovation begins with understanding how consumer needs evolve, and research revealed a shift in how people get outside. Outdoor participation is shifting from extended camping trips to more frequent, casual day-leisure activities such as tailgates, backyard gatherings, sideline sports, and beach days where hauling empty coolers can take up valuable trunk space. At the same time, many younger consumers are living in smaller spaces where storing bulky gear can be a challenge, and clutter quickly builds up. The Coleman team set out to disrupt the cooler category and solve a clear problem: deliver true hard cooler performance in a design that collapses effortlessly.

Coleman's new Snap 'N Go cooler expands to full size and collapses down in under 10 seconds, offering a space-efficient solution for modern consumers. Even with its collapsibility, Snap 'N Go delivers genuine hard cooler performance with up to 64h long-lasting cold retention and sturdy construction, reinforcing that collapsible can also deliver the performance you need. The cooler also caters to real-life transport needs with dual carry modes - vertical carry when collapsed and horizontal carry when open - making it easier to move through tight spaces, load into a trunk, or carry long distances.

"Outdoor activities today look a lot different than they did a decade ago, especially for Gen Z and Millennial consumers" said Jimmy Jia, Global Vice President of Brand Management, Outdoor & Recreation at Newell Brands. "A new generation of outdoor enthusiasts are redefining outdoor recreation, from mountain retreats to tailgates to weekend leagues. Many urban dwellers are also navigating tighter living spaces and more dynamic routines. With Snap 'N Go, we expand Coleman's Americana legacy while delighting new audiences.

Available in three sizes, 35qt, 45qt and 55qt, and three colorways, Blue Sky, Sapphire, and Mussel, Snap 'N Go starts at $199.99 and brings a new level of versatility, performance, and practicality to the cooler category. The Snap 'N Go™ collection is available on Coleman.com and through Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, REI, and other select retail partners nationwide.

For more information, visit Coleman.com or follow Coleman on social media at @colemanusa.

*Leakproof and insulated rigid coolers made from hard plastic, specifically PP (Polypropylene) or PE (Polyethylene).

ABOUT COLEMAN

For over 120 years, The Coleman Company, Inc. has been a trusted partner for unforgettable moments outside. Whether you're cheering on your team or enjoying a cookout with friends, Coleman makes every outdoor adventure more memorable. We believe that the joy of outdoor gatherings brings people closer together—strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. To learn more, visit coleman.com and follow us on Instagram.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

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SOURCE Newell Brands