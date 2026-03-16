EXPO® Brings Back Iconic Yellow Dry Erase Marker

After years of demand, the beloved color returns, powered by EXPO's new vibrant ink technology in time for the brand's 50th anniversary.

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EXPO® Yellow Dry Erase Marker, part of the Newell Brands portfolio, is back and brighter than ever. After years of requests from educators, organizers and longtime fans, the iconic shade is officially returning to the lineup following the introduction of EXPO's vibrant ink technology in 2025.

Back by Popular Demand: EXPO Reintroduces Its Iconic Yellow Dry Erase Marker Designed for bold visibility and smooth, consistent performance, EXPO Yellow features the brand’s most vibrant ink yet.

Yellow has historically been one of the most challenging colors for dry erase markers because it must be bright enough to stand out clearly on writing surfaces. With advances in EXPO's ink technology, Newell's Research and Development team enhanced the formula, so Yellow now pops on whiteboards and clear surfaces like windows.

"Yellow is a color consumers have asked us to bring back again and again," said Kris Malkoski, President, Learning & Development, Newell. "Teachers often use yellow to draw the sun and office workers gravitate to it to highlight key ideas on the board. With EXPO's vibrant ink innovation, we're excited to bring Yellow back with a bold, highly visible ink designed to stand out."

Since its discontinuation nearly two decades ago, EXPO Yellow has remained a nostalgic favorite among teachers and students who remember it as a staple of classroom color-coding systems and as a cheerful pop of color during lessons. Over the years, hundreds of consumers have asked for its return and kept the conversation alive on social media. Creators like TikToker @teachwithmx.ram, whose videos celebrate classic classroom tools, helped reignite conversation around the return of EXPO Yellow.

The return of the coveted yellow hue is powered by EXPO's new vibrant ink, introduced in 2025 across the full dry erase marker line. The improved ink delivers brighter, more saturated color designed to increase visibility on whiteboards, clear surfaces like glass, and other non-porous surfaces, making writing easier to read from a distance.

EXPO has been a partner in organizing ideas, teaching lessons, and planning everyday life for 50 years and continues to do that by listening to the people who use it most and introducing solutions to make the complicated, simple – and the simple, inspiring.

Availability

EXPO Yellow Dry Erase Markers are available now at Target and will be available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples in the coming weeks. Yellow is available in both Fine Tip and Chisel Tip across various color assortments and pack sizes, including:

About EXPO®

EXPO® is America's leading brand of dry and wet erase markers, trusted by teachers, professionals, parents, and creatives for bold color, clean erasing, and reliable performance. Designed to help people stay in control, EXPO products are Made for Change™ to keep ideas and plans flexible. EXPO is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

SOURCE Newell Brands