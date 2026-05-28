Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® and TeamSmile Celebrate 20-Year Partnership, Helping Deliver $24 Million in Free Dental Care

Milestone marks two decades of advancing childhood oral health, kicking off by delivering care for children at the ShopRite LPGA Powered by Wakefern event

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate believes every child and their family has a right to a lifetime of healthy smiles. Through its Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) program, the brand is celebrating 20 years of partnership with national non-profit TeamSmile, advancing a mission to improve oral health through education and expanded access to care for underserved communities.

Colgate’s BSBF program is on a mission to champion a brighter future for all. Speed Speed

Over the past two decades, the collaboration has helped TeamSmile deliver more than $24 million in free dental care and oral health education to over 65,000 children across the U.S., often through programs offered at major sporting venues and events. This milestone year will include a series of TeamSmile events in collaboration with Colgate, kicking off on May 29 at the ShopRite LPGA golf tournament in Galloway, New Jersey. The one-day clinic will offer free oral health education, dental screenings, on-site treatments and the opportunity to meet LPGA players.

Cavities, the most common chronic childhood disease , impact half of children ages 2-19 despite being largely preventable. The effects are significant, with one-third of children with cavities going untreated and children in the U.S. missing up to three days of school each year due to dental-related illness. Barriers like lack of oral health literacy, cost, fear, and limited access to care disproportionately impact children in underserved communities.

Together, the Colgate BSBF program and TeamSmile help address these gaps by combining the power of sports with oral health education and dental services. This year, Colgate is deepening its commitment to TeamSmile's growth with an investment in additional staff, a second trailer, and new dental equipment.

"Colgate's 20-year commitment has been transformative for the children we serve and our organization," said John McCarthy, Executive Director, TeamSmile. "Its support goes far beyond funding, with the Colgate BSBF team providing critical, on-the-ground oral health education and resources. This year's investment in new equipment and staffing is a game-changer, allowing us to expand our reach and serve even more of the communities that need it."

Since its inception in 1991, BSBF has reached approximately two billion children and their families in more than 100 countries, promoting lifelong healthy habits by bringing oral health education, free dental screenings and treatment referrals to underserved communities. The partnership with TeamSmile is a part of that global effort.

"Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all. And for two decades, the Colgate brand's partnership with TeamSmile has played a vital role in advancing the mission of the BSBF program in the U.S.," said Anaika Forbes Grant, Manager, Community Oral Health, Colgate-Palmolive North America. "We're proud to help deliver oral health education as well as essential care to tens of thousands of children through this partnership, and remain committed to supporting TeamSmile in making healthier smiles for years to come."

Additional TeamSmile events in partnership with Colgate BSBF will be held in Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas later in 2026.

To access free oral health educational resources, learn about volunteer opportunities and help create a world of brighter smiles and even brighter futures, visit colgate.com/bsbf .

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Prime100. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 2 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About TeamSmile

TeamSmile is a non-profit organization that has created partnerships with professional sports teams, local dentists, dental organizations, dental schools, and area volunteers to help promote the importance of dental care while providing free services. TeamSmile brings over $650,000 in dental equipment and supplies to create an onsite dental clinic. Since inception in 2007, TeamSmile has conducted over 350 programs, served over 65,000 children and provided over $24 million in free dental care and oral health education nationwide. To learn more about TeamSmile, visit www.teamsmile.org .

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SOURCE Colgate