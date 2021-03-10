Collaborating for Local Change

Toyota employee resource groups representing Asians, Blacks, Christians, People with Disabilities, Latinos, LGBTQ+, Parents, Pet Advocates, Veterans, Women, Young Professionals, as well as Environmental causes worked together to identify and direct funding to programs in their local communities.

"This initiative brought us together, providing a collective voice for good on issues that affect us all," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, group vice president, chief legal officer and chief diversity officer, Toyota Motor North America. "It also gave our employees the opportunity to take concrete action within the communities where they work and live."

The result: A total of $475,000 in grants awarded to 48 nonprofits in 17 communities across the country, addressing critical needs such as food insecurity, healthcare access, economic self-reliance, youth mentoring, job training, and education.

One such nonprofit to benefit from the program is YWCA Charleston, in West Virginia. The organization is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, dignity and freedom for all. Funding will support their ongoing implicit bias training and outreach programs.

"Through this grant we can reach more people in the region and provide training and resources to increase understanding of how they can help eliminate racism," said Debby Weinstein, chief executive officer, YWCA Charleston, W. Va.

