Collagen Supplement Market to grow by USD 873.92 million from 2022 to 2027 | Health benefits of collagen supplements to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen supplement market is set to grow by USD 873.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of collagen supplements. There are numerous health benefits associated with collagen supplements. The main benefit of this supplement is that it helps to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria within the digestive tract, which enhances nutrient absorption and bowel movement. Additionally, it helps to increase the amount of collagen in women and prevents the loss of skin elasticity. Other health benefits regarding the use of collagen supplements include skin moisture, elasticity, softness, and density. Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system which forms a shield against bacteria and inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria. Hence, such health benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Collagen Supplement Market

The report on the collagen supplement market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Collagen Supplement Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The increasing application of collagen in the cosmetic and personal care industry is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. There is an increasing focus on collagen supplements across academic sectors as well as the cosmetic industry due to their interesting properties, such as being a natural skin moisturizer. Additionally, the personal care and cosmetic industry is seeking innovative and effective products. There is an increasing adoption of collagen in the personal care industry as it is a crucial ingredient in cosmetic products due to its moisturizing, regenerative, and film-forming properties. Furthermore, collagen is widely used in skin care treatment for the aging population as aging can severely impact an individual's daily life and psychological and social well-being. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Collagen Supplement Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This collagen supplement market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), source (bovine, porcine, and marine and poultry), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Companies Mentioned

Ancient Nutrition

Codeage LLC

ConnOils LLC

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Glanbia plc

Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc.

Nestle SA

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

PROTEIN SA

Proto col

Rejuvenated Ltd.

Revive Collagen

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Clorox Co.

Titan Biotech Ltd.

ZENii Ltd.

Absolute collagen

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings

Glanbia plc: The company offers collagen supplements such as Hydrolyzed Collagen, a dietary supplement for promoting joint and bone health.

The company offers collagen supplements such as Hydrolyzed Collagen, a dietary supplement for promoting joint and bone health. Codeage LLC: The company offers collagen supplements such as Multi Collagen Capsules, a multi-source collagen supplement for promoting skin, hair, and nail health.

The company offers collagen supplements such as Multi Collagen Capsules, a multi-source collagen supplement for promoting skin, hair, and nail health. Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd: The company offers collagen supplements such as Collagen Peptides, a dietary supplement for promoting joint and bone health.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Source

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 CompanyAnalysis

13 Appendix

