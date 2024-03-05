New line of Warhammer gaming accessories to be unveiled soon

COMMERCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO® International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based manufacturer known for high-quality sports card and gaming accessories, is thrilled to announce a new licensing agreement with Nottingham, England-based Games Workshop® Group PLC, makers of the extremely popular Warhammer and Warhammer universes. Ultra PRO will produce both classic and innovative wargaming accessories for Warhammer's two most popular miniature wargame lines: Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar.

Collectibles Accessory Leader Ultra PRO Signs Partnership with UK-Based Games Workshop

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the distant future and was first released in 1987. It has subsequently been followed by multiple editions of the game. The 10th Edition of Warhammer 40,000 was unveiled in March 2023 (three years after the Ninth Edition) and brought with it updated rules, new miniature models and more lore to Games Workshop's long-running wargame. Since its inception, the game has attracted a wide audience in the UK, U.S. and worldwide. These dedicated sci-fi enthusiasts build tremendous armies of fantastical miniature soldiers, paint their models, and then either construct impressive 3D dioramas for display or take their miniatures to the tabletop to play expansive games and tell their own stories.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar released in 2015 and has built up another strong following of gaming enthusiasts worldwide who simulate battles between armies by using tabletop miniatures. It too has spawned follow-up releases with Second Edition (2018) and Third Edition (2021) both altering the playing field of the "Mortal Realms" to keep wargamers on their toes.

"We are incredibly excited about this new partnership," said Ultra PRO Director of Business Development Justin Cole. "We plan to produce faction-aligned wargaming accessories and our classic line of trading card game accessories to support the worlds of Warhammer's two most admired miniature wargame lines."

This partnership was announced at the GAMA EXPO trade show in Louisville, KY, during Ultra PRO's premiere presentation on March 6th. If attending GAMA, please visit Ultra PRO's booth (#326) for a first look of Ultra PRO's new Warhammer products.

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for their high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: ultrapro.com .

About Games Workshop®

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels, and model kits through more than 523 of its stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the https://www.warhammer.com/ web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other related brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at https://www.warhammer-community.com/.

GW, Games Workshop, Citadel, White Dwarf, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, the 'Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Battletome, Stormcast Eternals, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likenesses thereof, are either ® or ™, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world. All Rights Reserved.

