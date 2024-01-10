Ultra PRO Reveals Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Gaming Accessories Collection

In addition to the extra attention on each item, this collection also debuts Ultra PRO's new APEX® Deck Protector® sleeves, which have been in development for two years. The fully opaque sleeves offer a top-notch shuffle experience and are made to perform and last. The APEX® brand features vibrant designs on a textured material and can withstand the rigors of repeated play.

"This is a leap forward in the evolution of card sleeves," says Justin Cole, Director of Business Development – Accessories. "Everyone understands that the main purpose of card sleeves is to protect their cards, but the texture and the glide shuffle feel of our APEX formula really brings the product to the next level. We offered a 'sneak peek' of the line at MagicCon: Las Vegas, and the sleeves sold out the first day! Nine out of 10 people who demoed the sleeves made a purchase."

The collection also consists of a 12-pocket PRO-Binder capable of holding up to 480 cards, a playmat made of Holofoil® material for added shine and stitched edges for premium feel, and our Alcove® Edge Deck Box with strong magnetic closures capable of holding 100 standard, double-sleeved cards. The artwork represents more than 90 expansion sets released by Wizards of the Coast in the past 30 years.

"As an official licensee of Magic: The Gathering, we are honored and delighted to offer this line of products to mark this special occasion," says Cole. "Thirty years is a long time, and it speaks to the enduring success of Magic: The Gathering not only as a game but as a cultural phenomenon."

In July 1993, a card game designed by Richard Garfield called Magic: The Gathering was introduced at the Origins Game fair in Dallas, Texas. Thirty years later, the game continues to attract players from all over the world and continues to be a name synonymous with Collectible Card Games.

Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Gaming Accessories Collection are available at www.ultrapro.com

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high-quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com .

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Magic: The Gathering's compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for 30 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, and a critically acclaimed comic book series. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships, and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands. With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington and studios in Austin, Montreal, Raleigh, and Renton, Wizards is dedicated to fostering world class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit https://company.wizards.com/en and social channels (@Wizards on Twitter and LinkedIn).

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

