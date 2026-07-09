Collectly's AI Agent and RCM Platform for Patient Billing Now Available in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom

Collectly's bidirectional Epic integration now gives health systems, hospitals, and large medical groups a turnkey path to accelerate patient collections, automate billing support, and modernize the patient financial experience — all without disrupting existing Epic workflows.

A timely answer to one of healthcare's biggest revenue cycle gaps

Patient responsibility has climbed from roughly 5% of provider revenue in 2010 to about 20% today, and is projected to reach 30% by the end of the decade.

Yet the patient side of the revenue cycle is now where that revenue leaks: providers can lose up to 60 cents of every dollar a patient owes before it reaches the bottom line, drained by the cost of chasing payment, bad-debt write-offs, and the overhead of paper statements, calls, and manual follow-up. As high-deductible plans expand and staffing shortages compound, patient financial operations have moved from a back-office afterthought to a board-level concern.

For Epic customers, the answer has been clear in principle but hard in practice: layer new patient billing capabilities onto Epic without rip-and-replace, without siloing data, and without adding work for already-stretched RCM teams.

Collectly's Epic integration is built precisely for that problem. Howard Brown Health, a Chicago-based federally qualified health center, is among the Epic customers using Collectly.

"As a federally qualified health center, we serve patients who already face enough barriers to care. Understanding a medical bill should not be one of them," said Jessica M., Director of Revenue Cycle at Howard Brown Health. "Before Collectly, our billing process relied heavily on paper statements and workflows outside of Epic, which created confusion for patients and made balance management more difficult internally. Collectly helped us create a more connected, digital experience within Epic that is easier for patients to navigate and easier for our teams to manage. It has been a strong partnership and an important step toward making billing more transparent and patient-friendly."

What the Epic integration delivers

Through its Connection Hub listing, Collectly works directly inside Epic-powered organizations, syncing balances, demographics, and payment activity bidirectionally so Epic remains the single source of truth. But the integration does more than move data — it redesigns the patient billing cycle around each patient.

Rather than sending every patient the same statement on the same schedule, Collectly segments patient populations dynamically and builds a tailored financial journey for each: defining who to reach, on which channel, with which message, and when. From the moment a balance accrues in Epic, each journey adapts across text, email, voice, and mail — meeting patients where they are and guiding them toward two-click payments, flexible payment plans, or self-service support. Providers typically see meaningful lifts in patient collection rates, with time-to-collect compressed to under two weeks.

And for the questions that used to mean a phone call, there's Billie — Collectly's AI agent for patient billing, live for Epic customers and patients out of the box. Available 24/7 across chat, SMS, email, and voice, Billie understands each patient's unique financial situation — visit details, coverage status, deductible progress, and outstanding balances — and resolves the majority of billing questions independently, with more than 475,000 resolved to date. Patients can pay or set up a plan instantly; complex cases escalate seamlessly to staff, and no patient is left without an answer. Customers often reduce billing-support overhead by up to 85%.

"Patient billing usually forces a trade-off. Providers can offer a better experience for patients, or a lighter load for the revenue cycle team, but rarely both," said Kevin Lunn, Vice President of Partnerships at Collectly. "An agentic approach changes that. Billie takes on the follow-ups, status questions, and payment plans that used to consume staff time, so patients get instant, personalized help while the team gets capacity back. Staff spend their time on the patients who need a person, not the routine questions a machine can handle."

From system of record to system of action

"Epic is the de facto system of record for modern healthcare — the trusted foundation the industry's most sophisticated provider organizations are built on," said Levon Brutyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Collectly. "Collectly extends that foundation into a system of action for the patient financial experience. A system of record knows what a patient owes. Billie, our AI billing agent, acts on it, engaging each patient, answering their questions, and guiding them to resolution, handling the majority of cases on its own while your team steps in only for the exceptions. This is agentic augmentation that works on top of Epic, not around it. Epic stays your single source of truth, and Collectly puts it into action."

Built for the AI era of revenue cycle

Collectly's Epic availability arrives amid a decisive industry shift toward agentic AI in the revenue cycle. McKinsey describes agentic AI as able to autonomously execute complex, end-to-end processes, functioning "more like a coworker than a tool," and projects that AI enablement of the revenue cycle could cut cost to collect by 30 to 60 percent, with leading health systems and technology companies moving from pilots to production-scale deployments over the next two to three years.

Collectly brings that shift to the patient side of the revenue cycle, where confusion and manual follow-up drive the most leakage. Its platform serves as the patient billing layer for the Epic ecosystem, spanning patient engagement, AI-powered billing support, payments, flexible payment plans, and patient financing.

Talk to Collectly's AI Agent, Billie, live here: https://www.collectly.co/billie.

You can find Collectly in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom: https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=3436.

About Collectly

Collectly is an AI-powered technology company specializing in patient billing, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement. Integrated with 20+ leading EHRs, Collectly helps healthcare organizations automate revenue cycle workflows, accelerate cash flow, lower cost to collect, and deliver a modern, patient-friendly billing experience, including Billie, its AI billing agent that answers patient questions and takes payment across chat, text, email, and voice. More than 3,000 healthcare facilities trust Collectly, which has processed over $1 billion in patient payments. Collectly maintains HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, PCI DSS, and HITRUST i1 compliance, and is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Y Combinator, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.collectly.co.

Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact: Bartek Woroniecki Vice President, Growth Collectly, [email protected] www.collectly.co

SOURCE Collectly