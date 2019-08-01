Colleen McCoy-Cejka Appointed Director of Strategic Partnerships of Catholic Education Arizona

"We are excited to have Colleen assist in diversifying our revenue streams and strengthen relationships in our community for Catholic Education Arizona," Padberg said. "The Arizona Catholic Schools have known Colleen for several years and recognize her commitment to education as well as disabled and displaced children. She brings an impressive background, experience and education to our organization."

Colleen has been in leadership roles in Education as a Catholic school principal and most recently as assistant superintendent for our Arizona Catholic Schools. She is a founding Board Member of Arizona Catholic Schools Disabilities Fund and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Scottsdale, involved with the music ministry and is a member of the Parish Council.

Deb Preach, Chief Development Officer added, "I have had the privilege of working with Colleen over the years on a variety of levels. I realized early-on the wealth of knowledge and dedication she has for providing all students with the best possible educational environment to meet their unique needs. Her work with the Arizona Catholic Schools Disabilities Fund that serves our exceptional learners is nationally respected and modeled in Catholic Schools throughout the nation. I look forward to having her as part of our CEA team."

Colleen shared, "As an associate at Catholic Education Arizona I hope to make our Catholic Schools the home to any family that desires it. After 6 years as assistant superintendent, I have grown to know and love every school in its own uniqueness and beauty. I look forward to fostering continued relationships with our Catholic schools and their leadership to tell their stories and help families understand how they can make these amazing schools their homes through their Arizona state tax gift!"

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations was made to assist 45% of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $230 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 122,000 families. Changing lives one scholarship at a time.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Development Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

dpreach@ceaz.org

(602) 469-4594

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona

