College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best 1-Year Online MBA for 2021

The best business schools in the nation are the ones that produce attractive hiring percentages, high graduation rates, lucrative professional salaries, and that get students through their programs at a steady pace. All of this information is available to prospective online MBA candidates when contrasting and comparing business schools that currently offer MBA degrees.

The flexibility of an online MBA is intended to allow professionals to continue thriving, professionally and personally, without wasting precious time commuting in traffic. Students can watch lectures while exercising, revisit recorded live sessions, or listen to course materials and lessons multiple times while driving to and from work. But flexibility doesn't have to mean leniency on academic rigor and quality. The top programs know how to be flexible while providing excellent education and mentoring.

Our 2021 ranking of the Best 1-Year Online MBA programs is a consensus ranking of distance-based MBA programs that can be completed in one year or less. We combined information from five leading MBA ranking systems: Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Financial Times, U.S. News and World Report, and The Economist. Each MBA's ranking was converted to a score on a 100-point scale, weighted equally, and then averaged to reveal a Consensus Score. In the event of a tie, the base tuition of the 1-year online MBA was used as the tie-breaking factor.

The Best 1-Year Online MBA of 2021 is from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida, followed by the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University.

Other schools in the ranking include (in ranking order):

Texas Tech University--Rawls College of Business Administration

University of Cincinnati--Carl H. Lindner College of Business

American University--Kogod School of Business

Oklahoma State University--Spears School of Business

Georgia Southwestern State University--College of Business and Computing

University of North Carolina at Pembroke--School of Business

University of Texas Permian Basin--College of Business

