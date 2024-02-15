College Consensus Unveils 2024 Meta-Rankings of "Best of the Best" Colleges for Veterans and Online Colleges for Veterans

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, the trusted source of college rankings and reviews, has released its highly anticipated 2024 rankings of the Best Colleges for Veterans and Best Online Colleges for Veterans. With a commitment to providing comprehensive and unbiased information to prospective students, these rankings aim to guide veterans towards educational institutions that cater to their unique needs, offering a supportive environment and quality online programs.

Best Colleges for Veterans

The Best Colleges for Veterans rankings acknowledge institutions that go above and beyond to create an inclusive and accommodating environment for military veterans. Factors such as academic quality, support services, and overall veteran-friendly policies contribute to the comprehensive evaluation undertaken by College Consensus.

Topping the list for 2024 is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recognized for its exceptional commitment to veterans' success. The institution excels in providing a range of resources, including dedicated veterans' services, flexible scheduling options, and robust career development programs. The campus culture at MIT is celebrated for fostering a sense of community and understanding, ensuring a smooth transition for veterans into academic life.

According to College Consensus Founder and Senior Editor, Jeremy Alder, "By combining the results of the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews, these unique meta-rankings reveal colleges with the highest overall reputation and quality that also demonstrate an exceptional dedication to the well-being and success of students who are military veterans. Congrats to MIT for establishing itself as the best of the best."

The rankings can be viewed at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges-veterans/

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

  • Arizona State University
  • Boston College
  • Citadel Military College
  • Florida State University
  • Georgetown University
  • Indiana University
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Milwaukee School of Engineering
  • North Carolina State University
  • Purdue University
  • Rutgers University-New Brunswick
  • Texas A & M University-College Station
  • University of Connecticut
  • University of Florida
  • University of Georgia
  • University of Maryland
  • University of Miami
  • University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  • University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
  • University of Southern California
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Villanova University
  • William & Mary

Best Online Colleges for Veterans

The Best Online Colleges for Veterans rankings address the growing demand for flexible and accessible education. Online programs offer veterans the opportunity to pursue their academic goals while accommodating their unique schedules and obligations. College Consensus considers factors such as program flexibility, online support services, and the availability of military-specific benefits in crafting these rankings.

Earning the top spot for Best Online College for Veterans in 2024 is the University of Florida. Renowned for its user-friendly online platform and comprehensive support services, the University of Florida is dedicated to ensuring that veterans receive a high-quality education regardless of their location. The institution's commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of veterans sets it apart as a leader in online education.

"These unique meta-rankings bring together the perspectives of both experts and students to highlight the most respected, highest quality schools offering online degrees with strong support for military veteran students," said Jeremy Alder. "Congrats to the University of Florida for its outstanding reputation for online education and exceptional care for veteran students."

The rankings can be viewed at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-colleges-veterans/

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

  • Citadel Military College
  • Drexel University
  • George Mason University
  • James Madison University
  • Louisiana State University
  • Oregon State University
  • Rutgers University-Newark
  • Rutgers University-New Brunswick
  • Saint Joseph's University
  • Saint Louis University
  • Syracuse University
  • Texas A & M University-College Station
  • University of Arizona
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Evansville
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Massachusetts-Amherst
  • University of Missouri-Columbia
  • University of Oklahoma-Norman
  • University of South Florida
  • University of Utah
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Villanova University
  • Washington State University

About College Consensus

College Consensus is a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, creating a comprehensive and unbiased resource for prospective students. By combining diverse perspectives, College Consensus helps individuals make informed decisions about their higher education journey.

