College Consensus Unveils Consensus Meta-Rankings of Best Online Doctoral Programs for 2024

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading education resource and ranking platform, has released its highly anticipated 2024 rankings of the 50 Best Online Doctoral Programs. The unique rankings provide prospective doctoral candidates with valuable insights into the top programs available in various fields of study. You can view the rankings at:

https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-doctoral-programs/

Best Online Doctorate 2024

Duke University in Durham, NC takes the top spot for the first time, with Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Florida, and the University of Southern California rounding out the top five.

Other ranked schools include (in alphabetical order):

American University , Washington, DC

, Boston University , Boston, MA

, Butler University , Indianapolis, IN

, California State University-Fresno , Fresno, CA

, Clemson University , Clemson, SC

, Drexel University , Philadelphia, PA

, Duquesne University , Pittsburgh, PA

, Florida Atlantic University , Boca Raton, FL

, Florida State University , Tallahassee, FL

, Fordham University , Bronx , NY

, , NY George Washington University , Washington, DC

, Indiana University, Bloomington , IN

, IN Johns Hopkins University , Baltimore, MD

, Loyola Marymount University , Los Angeles, CA

, Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, PA

Michigan Technological University , Houghton, MI

, New York University , New York, NY

, North Carolina State University , Raleigh, NC

, Ohio State University, Columbus , OH

, OH Pennsylvania State University, University Park , PA

, PA Saint Louis University , Saint Louis, MO

, Sam Houston State University , Huntsville, TX

, SUNY at Albany

Texas A & M University, College Station , TX

, TX Thomas Jefferson University , Philadelphia, PA

, Towson University , Towson, MD

, Tulane University , New Orleans, LA

, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

University at Buffalo , Buffalo, NY

, University of Arizona , Tucson, AZ

, University of Central Florida , Orlando, FL

, University of Illinois Chicago , Chicago, IL

, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , Champaign, IL

, University of Missouri, Columbia , MO

, MO University of New Hampshire, Durham , NH

, NH University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill , NC

, NC University of Oklahoma, Norman , OK

, OK University of Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh, PA

, University of San Diego , San Diego, CA

, University of South Florida , Tampa, FL

, University of Tennessee, Knoxville , TN

, TN University of Virginia , Charlottesville, VA

, University of Wisconsin-Madison , Madison, WI

, Wake Forest University , Winston-Salem, NC

, Worcester Polytechnic Institute , Worcester, MA

According to College Consensus Founder and Senior Editor, Jeremy Alder, "Our mission at College Consensus is to empower students to make informed decisions about their education. Our 2024 rankings of the Best Online Doctoral Programs provide a valuable resource for those seeking flexible doctoral degrees in various fields. These rankings are based on a robust methodology that combines respected publisher's ratings, student reviews, and other key indicators. This multi-faceted approach provides a well-rounded assessment of each program, taking into account the quality of faculty, program offerings, student support services, and overall reputation. There is no other ranking of online doctoral programs like it."

With over four million annual visitors, College Consensus is a leading education resource bringing together expert reviews, student feedback, and key data to provide accurate and unbiased information about colleges and universities.

