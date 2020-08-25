College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Value Online MBA Programs for 2020
Aug 25, 2020, 14:12 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Value Online MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-value-online-mba-programs/.
Over 550 accredited online MBA programs were considered for the ranking, which is based on each program's return on investment (ROI). ROI was calculated by comparing tuition costs to the salary that students report after graduation.
According to College Consensus Business & Management Editor Tammie Cagle, "While most MBA rankings focus on reputation and prestige, our best value online MBA ranking helps prospective students identify online MBA programs with the lowest costs and the highest returns to ensure they're getting the most bang for their educational buck."
The best value MBA program for 2020 is from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, followed by Louisiana Tech University's College of Business, and the North Carolina A&T State University College of Business and Economics respectively.
Other business schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
Clemson University - College of Business
Florida Southern College - Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise
La Salle University - School of Business
Lehigh University - College of Business
Mercer University - Eugene W. Stetson School of Business and Economics
Mississippi State University - College of Business
Morgan State University - Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management
North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management
Oklahoma State University - Spears School of Business
SUNY Oswego - School of Business
Tennessee Technological University - College of Business
University of Central Arkansas - College of Business
University of Colorado Denver - Business School
University of Florida - Warrington College of Business
University of Kansas - School of Business
University of Massachusetts Amherst - Isenberg School of Management
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Charlton College of Business
University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School of Business and Economics
University of North Texas - G. Brint Ryan College of Business
University of South Dakota - Beacom School of Business
University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management
