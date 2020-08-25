College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in Florida 2020

To identify the Best Colleges in Florida for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus rating for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective Florida students evaluate the higher education options that fit their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Sunshine State:

Traditional

University of Florida – Gainesville, FL Florida State University – Tallahassee, FL University of Miami – Coral Gables, FL Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach, FL The University of West Florida – Pensacola, FL Rollins College – Winter Park, FL New College of Florida – Sarasota, FL Florida International University – Miami, FL University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL University of South Florida , Main Campus – Tampa, FL

Online

University of Florida – Gainesville, FL Florida State University – Tallahassee, FL University of Miami – Coral Gables, FL Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach, FL The University of West Florida – Pensacola, FL Florida International University – Miami, FL University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL University of South Florida , Main Campus – Tampa, FL

Florida has twenty-eight locally governed public colleges and fifty-three private colleges. Together the public and private institutions of higher education support Floridians seeking any degree level and a wide range of certificate programs for specialization.

"Since stories of the Fountain of Youth were drummed up to encourage Spanish exploration and settlement in the region," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris writes, "Florida, out of all the American states, was built on dreams. And to this day, Florida's economy and personality are dominated by dreamers."

